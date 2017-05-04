Golf Monthly looks at three of the best two ball formats that are sure to bring something different to your round next time you hit the course.

The Best Two Ball Formats In Golf

Stableford Nassau

How it works: Starting with a fairly straightforward one, this is basic Stableford with full handicap allowance, but there are three competitions going on simultaneously. You play your opponent for best Stableford total on the front nine, the back nine and the overall round. Generally, you would have a suitably modest and responsible wager on each of the components: “Pound, pound, pound!”

When to use: If you’re keen to keep record of your own score as well as enjoying a bit of friendly competition out on the course.

GM Verdict: A good format as there’s normally something to play for right to the very end. If one player races away on the front nine, there’s always a chance of the other limiting the damage with a good back nine, perhaps even claiming the overall match.

Bisque Match Play

How it works: Essentially, this game is exactly the same as singles match play, with the only variance that the player receiving strokes (full difference) can choose when he or she would like to take them… and the decision to use shots must be taken at the completion of a hole! For example, if a gross five is scored against the opponent’s four, a shot can be taken to earn a half. If a player has a considerable number of shots to play with, more than one can be taken on a single hole.

When to use: When playing with a regular partner and looking to mix up the usual match.

GM Verdict: This variation on match play certainly adds a real element of strategy and uncertainty to any match. Do you opt to sacrifice a couple of holes early on to save up shots for a late charge?