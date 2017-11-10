With such a youthful professional landscape, now is the time to attract more youngsters to the sport. Fergus Bisset asks what can golf clubs do to entice and retain children and young adults?

How Can Clubs Make Golf More Appealing To Youngsters?

Golf is a sport that can be enjoyed by all. The game has a broad appeal on a number of levels. It’s challenging, sociable, potentially competitive and the handicap system allows players of mixed abilities to enjoy a game together. It’s a pastime that should appeal to all generations, but it continues to be a struggle to attract, and retain, significant numbers of young people to golf.

As we grow older many of us view the youth with increasing bemusement: why do they like ‘that’? Why are they doing ‘that’? Surely they don’t really want to wear ‘that’? It has always been, and will always be, the case. But, of course, peel away the materialistic differences and there’s not so much to separate a 17-year-old from a 70-year-old.

What does a young, or an older, person want when they are considering recreational activities? They want to have fun, they want to accomplish something, they want to feel good, they want to be with like-minded people, they want to have a laugh and they want value for money. Golf can deliver on all these requirements and this is the message we need to get across to teenagers and young adults.

The hierarchy of the golf club, though, tends to be dominated by older members. These figures have the most experience and knowledge of how to run a club and, particularly if they are retired, have more spare time. But, without input, how can the older members be expected to consider the requirements and wishes of younger golfers?

A good idea is to have a youth representative on the committee, whose role is to convey what they and their peers want from the club, what they find frustrating, what they feel could be improved and what might be done to attract more youngsters to join.

And what might committees expect to hear from a voice representing the youth? Cost is, of course, a significant factor for most young people, particularly those just starting out in adult life. Flexible memberships, where credits for rounds can be purchased, might make golf more viable for a number of young adults. Tiered memberships based on age also make a great deal of sense – a transitional phase between junior and full member.

How about reduced green fees for the under-25s? And, young members could be allowed to take on a certain number of (young) guests for free each year. If clubs can encourage more young people to pick up a club and play, it’s inevitable that more will decide to take up the game seriously.

Young people, understandably, want to socialise predominantly with other young people, and golf clubs have to facilitate this. A club where every competition is drawn won’t appeal to youngsters. The average 21-year-old doesn’t want to spend five hours in the company of an octogenarian with a pair of ineffective hearing aids.

