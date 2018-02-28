After a strong performance in Florida, we ask whether Tiger can return to his best and dominate again

Can Tiger Woods Dominate Golf Again?

Tiger Woods is arguably the most dominant golfer of all time with Jack Nicklaus being the only male player who could contend with him.

But for a period of time Tiger went on a run that not even the Golden Bear could touch.

In 2000, Tiger won the US Open at Pebble beach by an astounding 15 shots, he then won The Open at St Andrews by eight shots, and finally won the US PGA after a playoff with Bob May. Tiger then collected the fourth Major at the Masters in 2001 to possess all four.

Impressive, but it gets more amazing when you look at Woods’ career statistics. This tweet from Alex Myers, talking about Justin Thomas after his win at the Honda Classic, is particularly revealing.

So, can Tiger return to these heights?

Well he has only just returned from another back surgery and his performance in Florida at The Honda Classic was just his third tournament back. But there was a lot to get excited about if you are a Tiger fan.

