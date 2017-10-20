One club captain left a one star review on Tripadvisor for Worplesdon Golf Club despite not even stepping foot on the property

Club Captain Leaves Awful Tripadvisor Review After Being Declined A Courtesy

One club captain attempted to complete the 3 W’s, Surrey’s famous heathland trio, without paying a green fee but was declined when he approached Worplesdon.

This has made us ask: Should club captain’s get courtesy games everywhere they go?

WidcombeWanderer, as he’s known on the travel review website Tripadvisor, asked the Surrey club for a courtesy over the phone but was told no.

He was allowed a courtesy at both Woking and West Hill but was then declined a freebie at Worplesdon.

The captain took to Tripadvisor to vent his anger with a review entitled ‘Unwelcoming/Pretentious’.

He described Worplesdon’s “anathema” to the idea of a captain’s courtesy and proceeded to award the club 1/5 stars despite not even stepping foot on the property.

He said he didn’t like their attitude on the phone and wrote “maybe they feel that this tradition is beneath them or that their members wouldn’t want to welcome captain’s from other clubs”.

He ended his review with “I don’t think we missed out on much by not going to Worplesdon.”

Read the review here:

Chris Lomas, Worplesdon General Manager, replied saying the club received 383 requests last year from charities alone, and regularly get asked for courtesies from greenkeepers, professionals, admin staff etc.

Let us know your thoughts on this – should all clubs give courtesies to captains?

