How Can Clubs Bridge The Golf Gender Gap?

Expand Should We Worry About Golf Clubs Closing?

If the tees are no longer gender-specific then competitions could be run to include both men and women on a more level playing field. If the competition is played to a Stableford format, men and women could play against their own cards off the same tees and the test should be comparable for all.

There would be more of an issue in Medal play, where women’s net scores wouldn’t be as low as the men’s as they play to a higher par and higher SSS. So could everybody play to the same par, the same SSS, or a middle ground? This would mean women’s handicaps going up and men’s down, but does that matter?

Related: Family the key to growing golf according to study

Yes, that does matter. Too many would turn away from competitive golf if they saw the course ratings as inappropriate for them and handicaps would not be representative of true ability. And finding a set of tees that would suit men and women for regular competition would be difficult – many women would feel the course to be too long, many men would find it too short. No, generally speaking men and women will get the most out of their regular competitive golfing if the ratings remain separate.

But that’s not to say there shouldn’t be more mixed events played off one set of tees. More unisex comps could be a great way for clubs to attract families. If mum, dad and junior can all play together in the same competitions off the same tees, either against each other or as part of a team, club membership might seem a more appealing prospect. After a round, the family might then enjoy a meal together in the clubhouse, further bolstering club revenues. While at the club they might find out about a quiz night and they might invite some friends along. This is the sort of forward thinking that could keep golf clubs afloat.

Related: How far do average golfers hit it?

Playing from one set of tees is a great idea for junior golfers. If girls played from the same pegs as the boys it would see them develop their games on the same level. This would surely improve the standard of young female golfers in this country. It would also help a new generation of golfers to play more mixed golf – that would certainly be healthy for the game.

Another thing that would be healthy for the game would be to do away with such old-fashioned concepts as Ladies’ Day at golf clubs. Why on earth would the ladies have their own day? Every club member should be able to play on any day, unless the course is booked up for an event, of course.

Many clubs now have a day designated through the week where walk-on competitions are held for all members. At Aboyne Golf Club in Aberdeenshire, for example, Wednesday is designated as a competition day and there are weekly competitions for men and women throughout the season. It’s an open and inclusive approach.

Golf clubs can look at many ways to be less gender-specific and, as a result, appeal to a wider range of prospective members. From a competitive point of view, there will always be separate tournaments for men and women, simply because of the necessity to rate courses differently. But there could easily be more mixed events through the course of a season and mixed social golf would be considerably more ‘sociable’ if played from the same tees. To maximise inclusivity and choice, taking the ‘sex’ out of the teeing options seems an obvious step.

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram