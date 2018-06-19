Here we take a look at some of the most common golf questions asked on Google using their auto-correct system

54 Common Golf Questions You Asked Google… Answered

Google’s auto-correct feature lets us see into the mind of golfers who take to the search engine to find an answer for their questions.

Why is golf…

Why is golf called golf – It is widely thought that the word ‘golf’ came from the word ‘club’

Why is golf so hard – “Golf is deceptively simple, but endlessly complicated,” said Arnold Palmer. It’s a tough game but you can play it for decades so there is always plenty of time to improve.

Why is golf 18 holes – The first ever 18 hole golf course was played at St Andrews in 1857, which involved turning four short holes into two and all greens featuring two holes, one to use on the way out and one to use on the way back.

Why is golf dying – Golf clubs in the UK are struggling with some even closing, although a majority of them are actually booming. Like all sports, it goes through its peaks and troughs, but overall the game is in good shape.

Why is golf so boring – The person who called golf boring either didn’t play it or wasn’t very good and gave up straight away.

Why is golf so expensive – Golf courses are on vast amounts of land and require huge man-power to maintain. Technology in clubs is genuinely groundbreaking and you need 14 of them, plus golf balls, clothing and shoes. It is expensive, but not much more expensive than other sports.

Why is golf a sport – Because it is competitive, uses physical and mental skill and involves exercise.

Why is golf so popular – Back to that Arnold Palmer quote…”it is without doubt the greatest game mankind has invented.”

Why is golf addictive – Because you can never master it. Every round or driving range session makes you want to come back and improve. Plus, you get to meet and socialise with friends, exercise, etc.

What golf…

What golf ball should I use – There are many different types of golf ball, from ionomer to urethane covered ones to distance or control ones. For more details visit here.

What golf clubs should I buy – Just like the above answer, different clubs suit different players. Visit our Reviews page for more.

What golf is on this weekend – Visit our Tour News page to find out.

What golf irons should I buy – Browse our Iron Reviews page for more details.

What golf shaft do I need – Shafts come in different weights and flexes – this well help.

What golf driver should I buy – Again, it is personal preference. Here is a look at the best drivers on the market.

What do golfers…

What do golfers wear – Golf has always had a strict dress code but that has been relaxed in recent times, with more trainer-like shoes becoming common place and some Nike staffers no longer wearing collars. Best check up with the course you intend to play on their dress code because some still do have strict ones, although other courses may let you play wearing whatever you like.

What do golfers eat – Golfers are humans, so we eat all foods just like everyone else. There are some foods that are good for golf, like energy bars, fruit etc. Related – What should I eat before playing golf?

What do golfers earn – The top golfers at the moment can earn over $40m per year just from endorsements alone, however those outside of the world’s top 200 or so will be nowhere near as well off with missed cuts and travel/hotel/food expenses. Related – See where golfers rank in Forbes’ rich list.

What do golfers drink – Golfers love a drink – lager, bitter, cider, wine, spirits – you name it, we drink it!

What do golfers get for a hole in one – If you’re lucky enough to get a hole-in-one in a professional tournament then you may win a prize like a car, but in amateur golf your reward is a hefty bar bill. Yep, you must buy everyone in the clubhouse a drink!

What do golfers want – All we want is health and wealth for our family and friends. Oh, and to get our handicap down, to win competitions, drive it longer and stop bloody three putting!

What do golfers put on the green – We put our golf balls on the green in as few shots as possible and then place a ball marker down, that really is about it.

What do golfers shout fore for – Read our post on why golfers shout fore.

What do golfers write in their notebooks – Thinks like yardages to the front, middle and back of the greens, ideas like what clubs to use off the tee and reminders so we can (hopefully) play the specific hole we’re making notes on better next time.

What do golfers use to mark the ball – Anything. A coin usually but some golfers also mark their ball with a tee or a pitch fork. Usually we keep special coins or foreign currency to mark our golf balls with.