Want to be able to hone your game in the comfort of your own back garden? Here are some incredible back garden golf setups...
16 Of The Coolest Back Garden Golf Setups
When it comes to backgarden golf setups, Dave Pelz is king. The short-game guru has a paradise of a back garden. He has a replica of TPC Sawgrass’ 17th, Pebble Beach’s 14th and 17th, and Augusta’s 12th.
Pelz isn’t the only man to have a replica of TPC Sawgrass’ 17th. Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has his own version…
Here’s Tiger Woods’ Jupiter Island, Florida home. He has four greens, all fitted with sub-air systems, with different styles of bunkers, contouring and grass.
Here’s Jim Nantz’ incredible setup and a superb video of him commentating as he plays in a home tournament. Nick Faldo recently aced it and there’s a video.
This is reportedly the back garden of commentator Peter Kostis. Just look at that revetted bunker…
And how about Mark Wahlberg’s back garden? Insane.
We like this one. Let the kids play on the trampoline whilst Dad hones his putting stroke.
Continues below
30 Of The Best Golf Memes
All golfers know these feelings...
The 11 Types Of People You’ll Spot At The Driving Range
Whether it's the European Tour hopeful or the…
10 Best Bunker Players Of All Time
Who is the best bunker player of all…
Nascar driver Kevin Harvick has the 12th at Augusta in his back garden. Lucky boy.
Here’s Rory McIlroy’s childhood home near Holywood Golf Club, Belfast. The Ulsterman’s house was fitted with an artificial putting green and indoor swing studio.
This is a sweet setup, allowing putting, chipping and full swing practice.
A nice big green with a bunker, a tee box…oh and even a ball washer!
Plenty of pin positions, some sloping and a bunker complete with rake. Nice.
We love this downhill short par-3. Plenty of room and seats for an audience, I bet this is great at parties.
A nicely done green with six pin positions and a water feature.
A big green with a deep bunker, nice.
Look at the detail this goes too, even incorporating a hazard. We’re not sure if this is actually a back garden, but if it is then wow.
Do you have a golf back garden setup? Send us some pictures on our social channels.
Follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram