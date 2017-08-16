This scorecard in a PGA Assistants event included a nine, an 11, five birdies and a hole-in-one...

Is This The Craziest Scorecard Ever?

This may be the maddest scorecard we’ve ever seen.

Playing in a PGA Assistants event, Oliver Smith got off to the worst start possible – a nine.

He then bogeyed the next to be six over after two holes but five birdies and an ace later – he was one under through 10 holes!

A par and a bogey followed before an…11.

A bogey-bogey finish concluded the round before he probably had to spend quite a bit of money behind the bar, ouch.

Matthew Webb, who was playing with Oliver, tweeted: “He’s a good lad banter all the way. When he made the 1 he went wild then after the 11 I said “I haven’t seen 3 1’s on a card before”

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.