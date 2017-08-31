Two Golf Monthly regulars go head to head on the dividing topic of the No Return...



Debate: Is It Ever Okay To NR?

Fergus Bisset says…Yes

Many incorrectly see the NR as the pinnacle of golfing cowardice, but there are scenarios when it’s not only okay but actually the right thing to do.

Here are three examples: In medal play, you should always hit a provisional ball if you’re in any doubt over a shot.

Occasionally, though, there will be no doubt, yet inexplicably the ball can’t be found. If you’re still contending, or in with a chance of playing to handicap, you’ll have to walk back.

If you’re already out of it, you’re entitled to NR to maintain pace of play in the competition and minimise disruption for your playing partners.

Most of us have experienced that terrible scourge, the dreaded… say it quietly… ‘shanks’.

Hugely destructive and psychologically damaging, they are also contagious.

Keep playing with a dose of the ‘unmentionables’ and you could do your, and your partners’, games irreparable damage.

Far better to pick up, hit the odd drive and putt and simply provide shank-free company for those still playing on sensibly.

An NR needn’t mean giving up.

Thanks to clause 19 of the CONGU Unified Handicapping System, you can have a disaster on a hole without it being end of game.

Clause 19 means the worst you can have for handicap purposes is a net double-bogey.

After 13 shots in a bunker, it might be best for everyone if you pick up, allowing play to continue and for you to return to battle on the next tee.

It may say NR on your card, but you could still play to, or even beat, your handicap.

The option to NR shouldn’t be used flippantly, but there are circumstances when it’s the most practical, polite and unselfish course of action.

Continues below