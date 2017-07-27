Two GM regulars find themselves at different ends of the argument

Debate: Is It Okay To Lose Your Temper On The Golf Course?

Fergus Bisset says: Yes

I had to be on this side of the argument to avoid hypocrisy. My temper has been lost and frantically scooped up on so many golf courses, there’s very little of it left to misplace.

I can tell you from experience, there are degrees of temper loss and there’s a distinct boundary between where it’s acceptable and where it isn’t. That line comes at the point where it affects other people.

It’s not okay to throw your club into a tree and delay your group as you attempt to retrieve it; it’s not okay to damage something that doesn’t belong to you; it’s not okay to hurl abuse at high volume across the fairways; and it’s not okay to go into a prolonged sulk that means your playing partner has nobody to speak to for six holes.

“Tiger had a rule that after a poor shot he had ten yards in which to berate himself before moving on”

But, golf is clearly a maddeningly frustrating sport and, for many, keeping emotions pent up will only lead to further distress. We are all human and an exasperating occurrence should always be addressed. Marriages that fail are often the ones in which the couple conceal frustration rather than having the occasional blow out.

To lose one’s temper when things go awry is natural and, for a good deal of golfers, this frustration must be released rather than confined. Tiger Woods used to have a rule (which I’m not sure he always stuck to) that after a poor shot or a poor hole he had ten yards in which to berate himself before forgetting it and moving on. A short, sharp discharge of anger will offend nobody as long as the language is moderated.

Get it out of your system as quickly and discreetly as possible and your marriage with golf will survive.

