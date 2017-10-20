Two Golf Monthly regulars argue their case...

Debate: Should Clubs Offer Free Membership To Juniors?

Fergus Bisset Says…No

At a time when clubs around the country are struggling to attract and retain junior golfers, free membership would seem an obvious way to boost numbers.

In the short term this would work, but mid-to-long term such flippant generosity would be counterproductive.

To establish a new generation of golfers, clubs must encourage juniors and their parents to buy into the sport.

To achieve this properly, there must be investment from both parties.

The club must offer an attractive membership with competitions, lessons and trips included.

This must be priced at an affordable level.

Clubs must commit to delivering a great package for juniors.

But clubs need a level of commitment from kids and parents, too.

If junior membership is free then parents can sign up their children feeling no requirement to commit to the club.

“It hasn’t cost us anything so it doesn’t matter if we get nothing out of it.”

The club will find itself with a large number of juniors on the books who show little or no interest in participating – hardly likely to deliver that new generation of dedicated club members.

And then, if membership is free, what happens when the kids turn 18?

Many clubs offer reduced subs for youths and students, but it’s going to cost once junior status is gone.

The leap from no fees to fees will be too great a step for many.

If they, or more likely their parents, had been buying into the club for a number of years, the transition would seem a more logical progression.

Junior membership should be affordable but not free.

We want to foster new committed golfers and giving the sport away will not achieve this.

