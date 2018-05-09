Legendary golf coach Butch Harmon believes that golf's four majors should stay the way they are, and where they are

Does Golf Need A Fifth Major?

It is Players Championship week which means there is the usual chat about it becoming golf’s fifth major championship.

Everybody has their opinion on it. ‘It’s a major already’, ‘Men should have a fifth major like the women’, ‘We need a major abroad’ etc.

These points are all valid.

It basically is a major already in terms of prize money, world ranking points and exemptions, except it doesn’t count on a players major tally.

Should the men have a fifth major as well? There’s no real reason to say they shouldn’t barring the fact that all the historic records will be muddled up, although every sport changes through the years, this is an issue golf probably could get round. For example, major records would begin to contain the asterisks *before five majors*.

And on golf needing a major abroad, this is perhaps the most valid of all the points, in my opinion. If The Players Championship were to become the fifth major, that would mean four of the five would be in the USA. That would be very worrying for a game as global as golf.

Compare it to other sports like tennis which has a major in London, Paris, Melbourne and New York.