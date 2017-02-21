dustin johnson the road to world number one

The American became the 20th man to reach the pinnacle of the Official World Golf Ranking after winning his 13th PGA Tour event at Riviera CC. Take a look at his road to world number one...

10 years after turning professional, after many major misses, controversies and success, Dustin Johnson is golf’s new world number one.

The American won the Genesis Open at Riviera for the his 13th PGA Tour event, making him the third player since 1960, after Tiger and Jack, to win a PGA Tour event every year in his first 10 seasons.

The win meant that he overtook Jason Day at the summit of the Official World Golf Ranking, becoming the 20th man to hold the world number one spot.

2007

Wins the Walker Cup alongside Rickie Fowler and Billy Horschel, beating a GB&I team at Royal County Down which included the likes of Rory McIlroy and Danny Willett

Turns pro and ties for 14th at Q-School to earn his PGA Tour card.

Ends year ranked #1,375

2008

Wins his first PGA Tour event at the Turning Stone Resort Championship in October which moved him up to a career-high 155th in the Official World Golf Ranking.

Ends year ranked #143

2009

Wins second PGA Tour title at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am which was shortened to 54-holes due to bad weather.

Ends year ranked #53

2010

Birdies the 18th to successfully defend the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am, this time in 72 holes.

Four months later at Pebble Beach he holds a three-stroke lead heading into the final round of the US Open. He triple-bogeys the second and double-bogeys the third on his way to shooting 82, Graeme McDowell went on to win.

Holds a one stroke lead coming down the 72nd hole at the USPGA Championship. He was deemed to have grounded his club in one of Whistling Strait’s 1000+ bunkers to the right of the 18th faitway where the crowd had been walking. The bunker had no rake and was better known as a ‘sandy waste area’. His bogey turns into a double with a one stroke penalty and he misses out on the playoff by one shot – Martin Kaymer went on to win .

Beats Martin Kaymer 6&4 in the singles to win one point from four matches as USA lose the Ryder Cup to Europe at Celtic Manor.

Wins his fourth PGA Tour event at the BMW Championship in the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Ends year ranked #14

2011

Finds himself in the last group of a major for the third time at the 2011 Open at Royal St George’s. He was keeping up with Darren Clarke until the par-5 14th where he hit it out of bounds with his second shot which led to double-bogey. He would finish in a tie for second place with Phil Mickelson.

Wins his fifth PGA Tour event at The Barclays, his second FedEx Cup playoff victory.

Ends year ranked #7

2012

Wins the FedEx St Jude Classic for his sixth PGA Tour triumph.

Earns a captain’s pick from Davis Love III for the Ryder Cup at Medinah. Wins all three of his matches but USA lose to Europe’s famous comeback as Martin Kaymer holes the winning putt.

Ends year ranked #23

2013

Wins both the Hyundai Tournament of Champions and his first WGC event, the WGC-HSBC Champions in China.

Ends year ranked #16

2014

In late July, Dustin Johnson takes the rest of the season off for ‘personal challenges’, missing the Ryder Cup at Gleneagles. It was reported that he had been suspended by the PGA Tour for testing positive for cocaine, although the Tour stated it was ‘voluntary leave’.

Ends year ranked #19

2015

Just a month after returning to PGA Tour action, Johnson wins the WGC-Cadillac Championship for his second WGC title.

Has a 15 footer for eagle on the 72nd hole at Chambers Bay to win the US Open…he three putted to hand Jordan Spieth took the title.

Holds the 36-hole lead at The Open at St. Andrews but fades over the weekend.

Ends year ranked #8

2016

DJ finally breaks his major duck at the US Open at Oakmont, he played tremendous golf in the final round despite a rules controversy where he, and his competitors, were told that an incident where he was deemed to have moved his ball on the fifth green would be assessed after the round. He was penalised a stroke after play but still won by three.

Two weeks later he wins his third WGC title at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

Wins two points from four matches, including a win over Chris Wood in the singles, as USA win the Ryder Cup for the first time since 2008.

He also wins the BMW Championship for the second time.

Wins a number of awards including PGA Tour Player of the Year.

Ends year ranked #3

2017