WATCH: Fault Fixer Special Facebook Live With Top 25 Coach Ged Walters

We caught up with Top 25 coach Ged Walters at West Hill Golf Club for the Facebook Live Fault Fixer Special where Ged did a live clinic with questions coming in from GM readers.

Fault Fixer Special with Top 25 coach Ged Walters Did you miss today’s Fault Fixer special Facebook Live with GM Top 25 coach Ged Walters? Ged answered GM Reader questions live and gave fixes to your faults. Related: Try Ged’s putting arc drill In this video Walters answers questions and provides tips answering how viewers can improve their swing: