Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale has built replica holes from TPC Sawgrass, Royal Troon and Augusta National at his Welsh home

Gareth Bale Builds 17th At TPC Sawgrass In His Back Garden!

In 2015 we told you how Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale is trading in the football pitch for the golf course by building replica holes from Augusta National, Sawgrass and Royal Troon in his Welsh home’s back garden.

And now we’ve finally seen a picture!

Golf News magazine tweeted this image of Bale’s replica of the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass…simply incredible!

One user tweeted: “Imagine having a few beers with your mates and just being like “fancy having a go on the course?” Hahaha”

The footballer, who moved from Tottenham Hotspur to Real Madrid for over £80 million in 2013, also has replicas of the Postage Stamp 8th hole at Royal Troon and the 11th at Augusta.

He really is sparing no expense when it comes to his personal three-hole course.

