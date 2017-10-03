Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale has built replica holes from TPC Sawgrass, Royal Troon and Augusta National at his Welsh home
Gareth Bale Builds 17th At TPC Sawgrass In His Back Garden!
In 2015 we told you how Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale is trading in the football pitch for the golf course by building replica holes from Augusta National, Sawgrass and Royal Troon in his Welsh home’s back garden.
And now we’ve finally seen a picture!
Golf News magazine tweeted this image of Bale’s replica of the 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass…simply incredible!
One user tweeted: “Imagine having a few beers with your mates and just being like “fancy having a go on the course?” Hahaha”
The footballer, who moved from Tottenham Hotspur to Real Madrid for over £80 million in 2013, also has replicas of the Postage Stamp 8th hole at Royal Troon and the 11th at Augusta.
He really is sparing no expense when it comes to his personal three-hole course.
The Welshman describes himself as “obsessed” with golf and plays off a handicap of six.
He has already made headlines on the fairways while playing in the Celebrity Cup event for Team Wales at Celtic Manor.
“I love playing golf. I love the sport, I love the fact that you can just get away from everything, be with your friends, and no one can come over to you on a golf course. Etiquette!” the Welshman told the Express.
“It’s nice to get out and, I suppose, switch your mind off from the football. Just have a laugh.”
The 11th at Augusta, White Dogwood, is part of the famous Amen Corner at The Masters, and has been home to many famous moments, such as Sir Nick Faldo’s first green jacket win in 1989.
With only a tiny space of green, the Postage Stamp 8th hole at Troon is only 100 yards long– unless you miss it and end up in one of the five bunkers that protect the hole.
Wales Online has reported that the 26-year-old footballer is even considering hiring a full-time greenkeeper to keep his course in pristine condition.
“I’ve not really thought about what I’ll be doing in 20 years when I’m retired from football, but, hopefully, I will be playing golf,” Bale said.
