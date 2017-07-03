Two culprits have seemingly been caught after disgusting damage to a green at the Golf Club of Houston

Golf Club Of Houston Vandals Caught

For the third time since January 2016, the Golf Club of Houston, home to the Shell Houston Open, has had one of its greens vandalised.

In both January and May 2016 the course was vandalised by joy riders.

Related: The science behind a perfect green

This time, the CCTV managed to catch the criminals who were driving a quad bike, and police were able to locate the vehicle the next day after an off-duty officer followed the culprits home.

The boys’ parents have apologised and will repay the damage.

Related: Shocking vandalism at Golf Club of Houston

This was the damage to the 14th green last May:

Brian Buckner, Head of Agronomy at GC of Houston, wrote: “Unfortunately we are pretty good on these repairs with the amount of 4-wheeler damage repaired over the past couple years.

Related: What is an agronomist?

Here is the 16th green now, little over a week since the vandalism:

Buckner said, “Great job by team members Carlos, Daniel, and Antonio. Thank you everyone that helped keep an eye out for our course.”