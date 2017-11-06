How Does Golf Countback Work?

Countback is a way to separate tied players after the conclusion of a competition.

It does not involve playing any more holes, only number crunching by the competition secretary.

The way countback is calculated can vary according to club rules. or the rules of a particular competition. But here follows an explanation of the standard method.

In an 18-hole event, ties are separated by the best score over the final nine holes.

These are the final holes on the standard scorecard. Thus they are the course’s 10th to 18th holes rather than the final nine holes a player might have played, which may be different if it was a shotgun or two-tee start.

If the best score for the last nine holes does not separate out a winner, then the final six holes are used, and, if that still fails to provide a definitive outcome, the final three holes.

If a tie still persists then the score on the final hole is used.

