The Golf Course Inside An Airport

Introducing one of the world’s most unique golf courses – Katarat Golf Course in Bangkok, Thailand.

Normally golfers have to avoid hazard such as lakes, bunkers and out of bounds areas, but here players have to avoid the huge passenger aeroplanes.

A slice or shank at the wrong time could prove seriously costly around Katarat.

The course is actually set in between the two runways at Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport, where golfers tee off just 20 yards away from passenger jets.

The 18 holes are laid out in a narrow strip inside the airport where international and domestic flights arrive and depart every few minutes, it really is a plane-spotter’s dream.

The video below, shot last month, shows footage of the course which has CCTV installed and a rule that golfers must be accompanied by caddies at all times.

They even have to pass through an explosives detector and have their bags scanned before teeing it up there.

A British holidaymaker told the Associated Press that Katarat Golf Course was ”utterly surreal” and expressed concerns about players being able to venture onto the runway.

The keen golfer said: ”You’re teeing off and there’s literally an aeroplane going up 20 yards away.

”One bad shot and the ball could slice right into its path. It’s probably the only course in the world where you could be arrested for being a bad golfer.”

Don Mueang Airport, which is home to a Royal Thai Air Force base, has had commercial flights since 1924 and last year carried 40 million passengers.