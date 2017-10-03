Stableford is a popular scoring system in golf which awards points based upon the score at each hole after adjusting for the player's handicap

Golf Stableford Format Explained

Stableford is a very common scoring system in golf whereby points are awarded on each hole according to how the player does against their own handicap.

This scoring system is widespread in competitive social golf, such as on society days, but many clubs also have regular Stableford competitions as well as medal ones.

The system – albeit in modified form – has also been used on the PGA Tour for The International at Castle Pines which ran for 21 years up until 2006.

The scoring system is named after Dr Stableford – and hence why it takes a capital S. He invented this concept of scoring, although the scoring system itself is different from the one that Dr Stableford explained and instigated at his clubs.

The Stableford scoring system is popular as it speeds up play.

It allows you to not to have to play out each hole – no need for a long embarrassing trudges back to the tee to play three off the tee when a drive is unexpectedly lost. No grinding it out to record an 8 or 9 on the scorecard as can be the case in medal play.

The idea is very simple. Make par on a hole, based upon your handicap, and you get 2pts. A handicap-adjusted score of one over par is 1pt, 1 under par is 3pts, 2 under par is 4pts and so on.

(The most you can score on any one hole would be 10pts, but that would require making a hole in one on a par five on which you were receiving two extra strokes.)

