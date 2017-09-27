Research from a poll of 2,000 shows that golf is the world's most boring sport, with some saying watching golf helped them fall asleep

Golf Voted The World’s Most Boring Sport

Golf has beaten off competition from cricket, snooker and bridge to be crowned the world’s most boring game.

39% of Brits voted golf the most boring game.

The poll of 2,000 adults also found almost one in 10 have put on videos of golf or snooker at night to help them fall asleep.

Gregory Tatton-Brown, a spokesman for online casino Casumo.com, who commissioned the research, said: “Brits have a funny relationship with sports that many people would consider ‘boring’.

“Some people almost enjoy the fact that their favourite sports are dull as dishwater, as it gives them a sense of pride about loving something most people can’t understand.

“But for the vast majority of us, their confusing rules and slow pace mean they’re impenetrable to all but the most dedicated followers.”

Fully half of the nation would rather clean their house from top to bottom than be forced to watch a dull sport.

One quarter of respondents have had a boring game forced on them by a friend or loved one, who were desperately trying to show off the sport’s virtues – to no avail.

Some of the top ways a sport makes itself boring include simply nothing interesting ever seeming to happen, and games that take entire days to complete.

And a fifth of the nation also gets wound up when a match can take an age to complete, without even having a clear winner and loser at the end.

More than a quarter of Brits laments the fact that their partner watches a sport that’s incredibly dull.

THE TOP 30 MOST BORING GAMES IN THE WORLD

1. Golf

2. Cricket

3. Bridge

4. Chess

5. Snooker

6. Dressage

7. Fishing

8. Darts

9. Bowls

10. Football

11. Draughts

12. Formula One

13. Show jumping

14. Ultimate Frisbee

15. Horse racing

16. American football

17. Rugby

18. Curling

19. Tennis

20. Boxing

21. Fencing

22. Baseball

23. Netball

24. Ten-pin bowling

25. Water polo

26. Archery

27. Superbike racing

28. Gymnastics

29. Hurling

30. Diving

