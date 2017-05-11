Golfer Shoots 127 In US Open Qualifying

Clifton McDonald shot the horrific score of 55-over-par in US Open regional qualifying

Do you need something to make you feel better about your golf game? Well how about this…

That is the score of Clifton McDonald who finished with the magic number of 59…On his back nine.

He was playing in the group ahead of Lee McCoy who beat him by 57 strokes in a two-under-par 68.

McDonald’s round featured eight double bogeys, four triple bogeys, one quadruple and the holes slightly worse. Including a 14 on the par-5 16th.