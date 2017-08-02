David Feherty announced that his 29-year-old son had died from an overdose, here is how the golf world responded...

The Golfing World Unites For David Feherty After Son Passes

Golf Channel host and on-course reporter David Feherty announced on Tuesday that his eldest son Shey had died from an overdose on his birthday.

The Northern Irishman received huge support from the golfing world, here are some of the tweets of support:

Feherty thanked the world for the support he and his family had received

