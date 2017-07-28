Bunkers can define a hole, or even a course, through their looks or the threat they pose. Here, we consider some of the world’s most famous traps...

7 Of Golf’s Most Famous Bunkers

Whether for their striking aesthetics or devilish difficulty, bunkers are often the most talked about features on a golf course.

Owing to its positioning, size or depth, a bunker can govern the characteristics of a hole and influence the golfer’s strategy.

Here, we take a look at seven of the most recognisable sand traps in world golf.

We consider why these hazards stand out, and look at some of the famous moments they’ve witnessed over the years.

From the classic, steep-faced bunkers of the British links to the innovative design showcased at more modern American tracks, bunkers are an integral part of golf that greatly add to the sport’s drama.

‘Hell’: 14th hole, the Old Course at St Andrews

The long 14th on the Old Course at St Andrews features one of the world’s most notorious golfing hazards: the sprawling ‘Hell’ bunker lies ominously in a hollow some 100 yards short of the putting surface. Not only does it cover an area of some 300 square yards, but it’s also almost seven feet deep with a steep revetted face. Hell must be avoided at all costs, as Jack Nicklaus can testify. The Golden Bear took four to get out in the ’95 Open en route to a ten. Gene Sarazen fell foul of the great trap in 1933; he stumbled to an eight and missed a play-off by a shot.

Another tiny pot bunker waits just above and to the right of its giant neighbour. This little monster is known as ‘Pulpit’, as from it you can look down into ‘Hell’.

‘Himalaya’: 4th hole, Royal St George’s

The towering bunker that dominates the view from the 4th tee at Royal St George’s has been called ‘Himalaya’ and ‘Coffin’. It’s a hugely intimidating prospect – 40 feet deep and walled with wooden sleepers, set into a dune. For the average player, it’s a potential round wrecker. For the top players, when The Open visits, the bunker may seem incidental if the wind is helping, as it can be carried with ease. But, when the wind is hard against, the monster can come into the equation. In the 1993 Open at Sandwich, Mike Harwood of Australia found the top of the trap and had to scale the face to play his next shot.

‘Church Pews’: 3rd and 4th holes, Oakmont

There were originally eight bunkers between the 3rd and 4th holes at Oakmont in Pennsylvania, but they were consolidated to one in the 1920s. Following an expansion by Tom Fazio in 2005, the bunker is now over 100 yards in length and ranges between 18 and 43 yards wide. Twelve three-foot-high turf islands traverse the trap, meaning that if your ball strays into the hazard, you are likely to face an extremely awkward shot. This is a bunker that the experienced players will not flirt with. In practice for the 2007 US Open, Tiger Woods refused to hit a shot from the Pews. He said he would simply be avoiding them, and that he didn’t “practise negatively.”

