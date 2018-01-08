The distance the golf ball is travelling these days has been a large talking point over the past few months

Has Driving Distance On Tour Actually Increased?

The distance the golf ball is travelling these days has been a large talking point over the past few months, with talk that modern day equipment is making our classic golf courses obsolete.

Dustin Johnson’s near ace of the 433-yard par-4 12th at Kapalua only added fuel to the fire

Pros have been weighing in on the argument too, with Tiger Woods recently saying he expects 8000 yard golf courses soon.

Jack Nicklaus is another who has been outspoken on the modern day golf ball.

But has driving distance on Tour actually increased? And is a perceived increase in distance more about the physiques of the modern day players who spend hours upon hours in the gym and tailor their diets to achieve the maximum power and flexibility out of their bodies and swings?

Here we look at some figures and standout stats from across the years to see: Has driving distance on Tour actually increased?

John Daly

1997: 302 yards

2017: 297.6 yards

Daly is an interesting one having been one of golf’s longest hitters for some time now. Long John was averaging over 300 yards back in 1997 and has only lost around four yards by the age of 51.

Fred Couples

1997: 283.5 yards

2017: 294.2 yards

Despite turning 58 in October, the 1992 Masters champion was hitting the ball 10 yards further than he was at the age of 38.

Phil Mickelson

2000: 288.7 yards

2015: 293.5 yards

Lefty has put on around five yards in 15 years according to the PGA Tour statistics.

Tiger Woods

2000: 298 yards

2013: 293.2 yards

Tiger Woods was only second to John Daly in terms of hitting 20 years ago and could regularly get it out there 300 yards before the turn of the century. Interestingly in 2013, a year in which he won five times, he had lost five yards compared to his driving distance in 2000. You could put that down to his aggressive nature in 2000, his surgeries and his will to hit a cut off the tee.

Dustin Johnson

2008: 309.7 yards

2017: 315 yards

DJ was bombing it in 2008 and 10 years on he still is. Like Mickelson, he’s put on around five yards – although that is over a shorter period.

