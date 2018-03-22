Tiger Woods' 22-year professional career has been hampered by multiple injuries over the years, with his return to the Masters we look at the injuries the 42-year-old has suffered over his career. By Lewis Blain

A History Of Tiger Woods Injuries

As Tiger Woods is set to compete at The Masters for only the second time in five years, we look at the injuries that have blighted his appearances at Augusta, as well as the rest of his 22-year professional career.

December 1994:

Woods has just completed, potentially, one of the biggest comeback victories in US Amateur Golf history but aged just 18 has surgery to remove a benign tumor from his left knee.

December 2002:

PGA Player of the Year for a fifth time as Woods wins the Masters and the US Open in the same year. The 26-year-old would have a cyst removed from his left knee and fluid drained from around one of his ligaments. He came back and won the Buick Invitational.

September 2006:

It is one of Tiger’s standout years as he wins eight times on the PGA Tour, wins both The Open and the USPGA and records 10 top-5 finishes in just 15 starts. After five consecutive starts throughout summer, he injures a muscle in his left shoulder blade – he fights through the pain to win the WGC-American Express, carding a score of 23-under.

July 2007:

The 31-year-old ruptures his anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee soon after The Open. He opts against surgery and goes on to win five of the next six competitions.

April 2008:

The world number one underwent arthroscopic knee surgery following a second-place finish at The Masters. After six weeks off, Woods returned at the US Open and won. It would be his last major win to date.

June 2008:

A week after winning the US Open his season was cut short with reconstructive surgery on that damaged ACL. He also has a stress fracture in his left tibia.

December 2008 and throughout 2009:

Woods revealed at the 2010 Masters that he had torn his right Achilles tendon late in 2008, but the problem had resurfaced multiple times during the next year.

May 2010:

Still holding the world number one title, Woods withdraws from the Players Championship during the final round. A later MRI scan showed that he had an inflamed facet joint in his neck.

April 2011:

Despite suffering a Grade 1 MCL sprain to his left knee and a strain to his left Achilles tendon on the 17th hole at Augusta, Woods goes on to finish for a tie for fourth at The Masters.

