Guests staying in the Four Seasons Dallas hotel will get the chance to use the temporary putting green. By Patrick Baines

Hotel Installs Putting Green In Lobby

Guests staying at The Four Seasons Dallas Hotel in Texas will have the perfect opportunity to work on their putting after the hotel installed a temporary putting green in the lobby.

Ahead of the AT&T Byron Nelson, which was won by Masters champion Sergio Garcia last year, Four Seasons Dallas has installed a putting green in their lobby for guests.

The green was created by Southwest Greens, a company specialising in synthetic turf.

The Four Seasons hotel is adjacent to the TPC course that hosts the Byron Nelson, which gets underway on 15th May.

The US hotel isn’t the first resort to offer their guests the chance to brush up on their putting stroke – The Belfry has its very own 12 hole outdoor putting mini course.

The course, which last hosted the Ryder Cup in 2002 when Europe beat America 15.5-12.5, is modelled on famous Ryder Cup moments and gives even the lowliest of golfers the chance to follow in the footsteps of their favourite Ryder Cup stars.

Similarly, 2010 Ryder Cup host Celtic Manor features a fun Adventure Golf course where you can ‘experience some of the most famous holes in golf including St Andrews, Pebble Beach and Augusta, or enter the dragon’s lair and float across the lake on a Celtic-inspired raft!’