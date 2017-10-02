Why having a valid CONGU handicap is important and how to go about obtaining one.

How Do I Get A Golf Handicap?

Golf is perhaps the only sport where participants of every age and ability can compete against one another on a level playing field.

At Golf Clubs across the country, the Saturday Medal can theoretically be won by any of the competitors on the start sheet.

It’s the handicap that facilitates this incredibly balanced and open system. Here we answer some frequently asked questions about the handicap system in the UK: What is it for? How do you obtain one? How does it change?

What’s a golf handicap and why do I need one?

The handicap is a number assigned to a golfer defining their proficiency. Its function is to give players of all standards an equal chance of victory. In strokeplay the handicap is taken from a player’s total gross score to give their nett score. In matchplay the handicap determines how many shots a player will either give to, or receive from, an opponent.

You need a handicap to participate in club or inter-club competitions. Some golf courses require visitors to produce a certificate confirming they are in possession of a recognised handicap.

Where does the handicapping system come from in the UK?

The Council of National Golf Unions (CONGU) is responsible for producing the Unified Handicapping System (UHS.) Each of the eight golfing Unions/Associations in Great Britain and Ireland administers the UHS for its members.

