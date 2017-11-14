Why is your lie angle important and how does it affect your shots are just two questions we tackle to help you get a grip on this crucial subject

How Does Lie Angle Affect Golf Shots?

Your lie angle is the angle between the centre of the shaft and the sole of the club, and it’s important as it can affect how your club enters the turf at impact, and consequently, which direction the ball travels in.

A perfect lie angle, commonly referred to as square, is when the sole of your club is parallel with the turf.

To find out your current lie angle, most professionals and fitters use a couple of methods; a static fitting and a dynamic fitting.

A static fitting relies on data you provide, such as your height, and it helps your fitter assess the suitability of the current lie angle at address.

The dynamic fitting then takes place when you hit a few shots on a lie board, as shown below. As your club hits the board at impact, it will make a mark – either on the sole or on the lie tape stuck on the sole. This mark then highlights your current swing plane.

If you swing too steep, the common fault of players who slice the ball, you will most likely make a mark nearer the toe. The result of this type of action is generally toe heavy divots and more shots struck out the toe of the club.

In this instance, your fitter should try a few upright lie settings until you start consistently making marks on the centre of the tape.

In a similar way, if you swing with a flatter swing plane you are more likely to make contact with the heel first, which can cause hooks.

