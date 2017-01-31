Statistics from Game Golf show that average golfers aren't hitting it as far as you may think...

How Far Do Average Golfers Actually Hit It?

When you think of a long drive nowadays, 300 yards is the mark that probably comes to most golfers’ minds.

In 2016 on the PGA Tour, no fewer than 27 men averaged 300 yards and above throughout the entire season.

J.B Holmes was top of the list with an average of 314.5 yards, whilst Dustin Johnson was just a yard behind in second place.

Related: How to reduce spin on your drives for more distance

Dustin Johnson has hit a mind-boggling 13 drives over 400 yards in his PGA Tour career, Bubba Watson has hit 12.

Yes, they probably were downhill and downwind but those numbers are still frighteningly long.

Does that mean that average amateur golfers are launching it too? These figures from Game Golf and Golf Digest suggest that’s not the case:

Game Golf have released these statistics on average driving distance between April and September 2016, and note that they are calculated on total distance, not carry.

The average five handicapper hits it 250.93 yards with run, 65 yards shorter than the PGA Tour’s biggest hitter on average.

Whilst the average driving distance for all golfers using Game Golf is just under 220 yards.

The average 3 wood goes just under 190 yards and the average 7 iron flies 133 yards.

Related: Do we really need to lengthen our courses?

With technology constantly improving in golf clubs and balls, the common conception is that golfers are hitting the ball further than ever before which is therefore making our courses obsolete.

However, if the average driving distance of five handicappers and below just tops the 250 yard mark then this argument is surely quashed.

The realistic picture is that nearly all club golfers don’t come anywhere near the 300 yard mark, after all professional golfers do specific work in the gym to add power and speed, and a perfect technique will always produce long hits.

Remember, as well, that on the PGA Tour it is usually 20-30°C and when you add that to gym work, perfect technique, custom-fit fine-tuned clubs and a bit of adrenaline, it is no surprise that we see the pros hit the numbers that they do.

An interesting number from Game Golf is that golfers find 46% of fairways – far below Colt Knost’s 73.3% on the PGA Tour in 2016 which topped the driving accuracy statistics.

Forget distance, 73% of fairways is a number that amateurs should aspire to.