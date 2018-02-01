We take a look at how golf's biggest stars have changed over the years including Tiger Woods, Colin Montgomerie, Lee Westwood and Rory McIlroy

Then And Now…How Golf’s Biggest Stars Have Changed

As we all know, golf is a stressful sport. We take a look at how golf’s biggest stars have changed through a combination of time and the tension of competing at the highest level.

Tiger Woods

When you’ve been in the media spotlight for 20+ years, the unrelenting passage of time will eventually be clear for all to see. But events in Tiger’s personal life and a worrying loss of form on the golf course, appear to have added pace to the process. Luckily for Woods, and golf fans, the 14-time major winner is back and looking good…can he surpass Jack?

Lee Westwood

Bright-eyed and with the world at his feet, when Lee Westwood arrived on Tour he was carrying a little extra weight. To look at him now is to see a remarkable physical transformation. Westy has notched an impressive 42 professional wins, ranks T8th on the European Tour’s all-time list with 23 and reached the world #1 spot.

Rory McIlroy

Another incredible physical transformation. By choosing to dedicate himself to an intense off-course training program, Rory has added power and accuracy to his game whilst also showing the world that top level golfers are athletes. Nike’s main man is a far cry from the slightly chubby teenager who first stepped out on Tour in 2007.

Justin Rose

The Englishman first appeared on our screens in 1998 at Royal Birkdale, holing a wedge on the final hole to win the Silver Medal. Despite 21 straight missed cuts after turning pro, Rose has blossomed into one of the world’s truly elite players. He has a US Open trophy, Olympic Gold Medal and 20 other professional titles in his trophy cabinet.

Henrik Stenson

The Swede has a great sense of humour and his dress sense is catching up after his early days on Tour. Stenson’s career highlight came at Royal Troon in 2016 where he outlasted Phil Mickelson to win The Open.

Darren Clarke

The Northern Irishman and 2016 Ryder Cup captain has had a superb career, winning 21 times as a pro including the 2011 Open Championship at Royal St George’s. He’s also won four Ryder Cups as a player.

