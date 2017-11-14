How many wedges should you carry? Some players opt for just the two, while others have been know to carry as many as four. Here we help you decide what is best for you

How Many Wedges Should I Carry In My Golf Bag?

How many wedges should I carry? It’s a question we often get asked, and with room for just 14 clubs in the bag, it can be tough deciding which ones to put in, and which ones to leave out.

To get the answer to this question you need to evaluate your whole game, and not just your wedge play.

So the real question is, what will save you the most shots? This will probably come down to a choice between losing a wedge and adding a fairway wood to improve your chances of hitting more long par 4s and par 5s, or losing a fairway wood and adding a wedge, so you don’t have to hit as many awkward half and three-quarter shots from inside 120 yards.

Related: Peter Finch: The New Way To Pitch

What wedges can I choose from?

After your 9-iron comes a choice of wedges, which can range in lofts from 45-64°, and normally you’ll find these lofts displayed on the heads.

Traditionally, pitching wedges are lofted from 45-50°, gap wedges from 50-54°, sand wedges from 54-58°, and lob wedges from 58-64°. So how many wedges should you carry?

Two wedge system

Lots of players use the ‘clock face’ drill to dial in their yardages, because this gives you more shots with one club. So if you are confident replicating the sort of half and three-quarter swings this method relies on consistently, then you may well benefit from ditching a wedge and carrying an extra fairway wood or hybrid.

If you go for this method, we’d reccommend opting for a pitching wedge around 48° and a sand wedge around 56°, which will give you a reasonably even gap from your 9-iron, which is usually lofted between 40-42°.

Continues below