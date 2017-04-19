There are several ways you can clean your golf clubs and grips, from driving range contraptions to a good old fashioned bucket of soapy water

How To Clean Your Golf Clubs And Grips

There are several ways you can clean you golf clubs, from making the most of vending machine style devices found at modern driving ranges, to a good old fashioned bucket of soapy water in your back garden.

WATCH: How to clean your golf clubs and grips:

What will you need to clean your golf clubs?

To clean your golf clubs we recommend you start with a simple plastic bucket, but a bathroom or kitchen sink will do the job just as well. You’ll also need luke warm water, a splash of washing up liquid, an old towel, and an old toothbrush, nylon brush or brush with plastic bristles.

Step 1

Squirt a little washing up liquid into your bucket or sink and fill it with enough luke warm water to cover the heads of your irons without the water coming up over the ferrules if possible. Be careful you don’t run the water too hot, as you could risk loosening the ferrules, which join the shafts to the heads.

Step 2

Set the bucket down (ideally outside if possible) and place your irons and wedges in with the clubheads submerged and allow them to soak in the warm water for a few minutes to loosen any dirt in the grooves. For the time being leave your woods and putter out of the water.

Step 3

After a few minutes soaking time, take each club in turn and use an old toothbrush, nylon brush or sharp tee peg to clean out their individual grooves. This is the most important step in cleaning your clubs, as removing dirt and debris from the grooves will help increase surface area contact with your golf ball at impact, which is how the grooves impart spin to give you added control.

Step 4

Once the grooves are clean, run the brush across the sole of the iron and over the back of the clubhead, removing any mud, sand and grass.

Step 5

Once all the mud has gone, use a hose or tap to rinse off the clubhead, checking the removal of any suds hasn’t revealed any remaining dirt. Next use your old towel to dry off the clubhead and give the shaft a quick wipe down to ensure it doesn’t go back into your bag wet.