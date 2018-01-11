Stop agonising about how infrequently you play and make 2018 your most active golfing year to date. Here, we give advice on how you can get the very most from your game this coming year

How To Play More Golf In 2018

Golf is a compelling sport: the complexities, the unpredictability, the struggle to achieve and improve.

For anyone ever bitten by the golfing bug, there’s nothing quite like playing this game.

But an often-heard lament among UK golfers is they “just don’t get out there enough.”

Yes, time and financial constraints can be problematic, but these might be overcome with a little planning and flexibility.

Here’s some advice to help you make 2018 your most comprehensive playing year ever.

Take every opportunity

Golf clubs are more proactive than ever when it comes to organising competitions and social golfing get-togethers. If you’re a member, find out about these, get down there and enjoy them.

By playing regularly with, or against, a group of like-minded golfers you’ll feel more inclined to find time to head to the course. Not only will you be practising your game, but you’ll also be making friends.

If you’re not a member, you’ll find clubs and facilities are extremely keen to welcome visitors with increased flexibility in terms of timing, price and open events.

Keep your options open

If you’re considering joining, or re-joining, a club but are concerned about value for money, look what local facilities are offering.

Increasingly, many clubs will offer flexible membership schemes that could more efficiently fit your requirements. There might be five- or three-day membership options, transitional membership categories or fee structures where you purchase credits to play. You’re the consumer so shop around and see what suits best.

Plan ahead

In order to play as much as possible without impacting on other elements of your life, it’s important to do some forward planning.

If you’re a member of a club, sit down at the start of the year with the fixture list. Highlight the events you’d really like to play in and put them in your diary.

Look for other events, weekends, months even, when there aren’t so many things to play in, or that you’re not so interested in, and try to set them aside. Make plans for family holidays and other non-golfing activities that coincide with these quieter periods.

If you’re a nomadic, itinerant golfer, it’s possible to do something similar at the start of the year. Look for weekends you know you’ll be free and make early plans with like-minded pals to put those days aside for some golf, near to home or further afield. You can find time for golf, it just requires organisation.

Include your family

An important thing to remember is that golf doesn’t have to be just about you. Being a member of a golf club should be a benefit for your family and friends.

Most clubs will organise dances, dinners, prize-givings, speakers, musicians, quiz nights and more.

These provide an opportunity to show your other half, your parents or just your non-golfing friends the lively social side of golf club membership.

It’s not all jacket and tie and bridge evenings these days; at most clubs there are plenty of chances to have a few drinks and a good time. If you’re playing at the weekend, organise for the family to come and enjoy lunch and make use of the other facilities. You’ll play more if golf seems more widely appealing.

Although golf club membership has significant perks over and above just playing, it’s not for everyone. And, the itinerant golfer has more choice than ever when it comes to finding an array of venues to play at sensible prices.

If you’d like to visit a selection of different courses through 2017, websites like teeofftimes.co.uk will show you brilliant options for potentially discounted rounds and last-minute offers at a range of tracks; from the most prestigious clubs in the country to some of the lesser-known venues.

