Take a look at how some of the world's top players mark their golf balls
How Tour Pros Mark Their Golf Ball
Take a look at how some of the world’s top players mark their golf balls.
Related: How often should you change your golf ball?
Hideki Matsuyama – Srixon Z Star XV
A close up of PGA golfer Hideki Matsuyama’s putter and golf ball during the 2017 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Bubba Watson – Volvik S4
A detail of the ball of Bubba Watson of the United States during the third round of the SBS Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Tiger Woods – Now playing Bridgestone B330S
A close up of Tiger Woods’ ‘TIGER’ Nike ball (Now playing Bridgestone Tour B330S)
Jordan Spieth – Pro V1x
A detail of the ball of Jordan Spieth during the SBS Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Jason Day (Now plays TP5x)
Jason Day’s ’87’ kangaroo golf balls, he was born in 1987
Patrick Reed – Callaway Chrome Soft
Reed’s #6 Chrome Soft pictured along with a ‘Team Reed’ tee. He also marks a black line for putting alignment
Continues below
The Rules of golf do not actually compel…
In our July Issue we gave you the…
Sergio Garcia – TaylorMade TP5
Garcia pictured with his TaylorMade TP5 with a green 17, why? He won The Green Jacket in 2017
Rafa Cabrera-Bello – Titleist Pro V1x
A close up of Rafa Cabrera Bello’s ‘RCB’ Pro V1x and ‘Vamos Rafa’ Scotty Cameron with the colours of his home city Las Palmas, Gran Canaria
Ryo Ishikawa – Srixon Z Star (He was using the Callaway SR-3 in 2016)
Japan’s Ryo Ishikawa with his name on his ball during a practice round at St Andrews in at the 2010 Open Golf Championship (PETER MUHLY/AFP/Getty Images)
Aaron Baddeley – Titleist Pro V1x
A detail of the ball of Aaron Baddeley of Australia during the SBS Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club in Lahaina, Hawaii. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Vaughan Taylor – Titleist Pro V1
The ball of Vaughan Taylor during the third round of the SBS Tournament of Champions at the Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club in Lahaina, Hawaii.