We look at pieces of pioneering golf equipment, from the Ping Anser putter to the Titleist Pro V1 golf ball

Iconic Golf Equipment Of The Modern Era

Below, we look at pieces of iconic golf equipment, from the Ping Anser putter to the Titleist Pro V1 golf ball.

These items have either started new trends in the golf industry or spent an extended period of time as category leaders over the last couple of decades.

Without further ado…

Titleist Pro V1 golf balls:

The Titleist Pro V1 golf ball first appeared on the scene at the PGA Tour’s Investys Classic in 2000.

Some 47 players put it in play that week and, in March 2000, it became the best-selling ball in the amateur sphere just three months after its launch into the consumer marketplace. Related: 2015 Titleist Pro V1 review The Titleist Pro V1x followed in 2003, and, since then, both Pro V1 models have been the most-played on tour and the best-selling golf balls around the world. TaylorMade R11 driver: TaylorMade’s R11 driver will was the first mass-market white-headed driver. It made waves on Tour and was followed by further white headed clubs from TaylorMade like the R11s, Burner Superfast RBZ, RBZ Stage 2, R15 and Aeroburner. Callaway Big Bertha driver:

The shift from wooden to medal drivers was expedited in 1991 when Callaway Launched the Big Bertha – one of the most iconic drivers in golf’s history.

Its neckless design was the catalyst for oversize driver heads, and even though its 190 cubic centre volume seems miniscule by today’s standards, it was truly revolutionary.

Ping Anser putter:

The Ping Anser putter first appeared in 1967. Okay, that’s not technically ‘the modern generation’, but it still exists today in various guises.

Since then, it’s recorded more than 500 pro victories, making it the most successful putter franchise of all time on the worldwide professional tours.

Wilson Staff Fybrid:

Wilson Staff’s Fybrids were a new way of looking at fairway woods and hybrids – by combining the two.

They filled the gap between traditional fairways and hybrids, featuring smaller heads and technology like a rallied sole plate to push the ground impact point further forward and stop the club bouncing.

Padraig Harrington used Fybrids in both his Open Championship wins in 2007 and 2008.

Continues below