“I’m going to win this.” Pepperell’s caddie reveals pro’s will to win

Before last week, Eddie Pepperell, the 27-year-old Englishman, had not won on the European Tour. His best finish was a tied second at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open where he lost in a play-off to Soren Kjeldsen.

So you would expect him to be a bundle of nerves as he was heading down the stretch in contention to win the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters. Additionally, English compatriot Oliver Fisher was putting him under pressure, so the excitement and nerves was supposed to play its part on Pepperell’s game.

Not according to his caddie Mick Doran.

“He didn’t seem nervous at all, he was fairly in control of what he was doing, I mean Ollie was putting him under some pressure but he kept on saying to me I’m going to win this i’m going to win this, it was a good positive attitude.”

Even before last weeks result, Mick was adamant Eddie was going to win on the Tour, because of his mentality and confidence.

“I mean he’s a fantastic player , I knew he was going to win, I didn’t know when but I knew he was going to win. Mentally he’s very good, he’s relaxed on the course, he’s kind of laid back, but when he gets in the position of winning a golf tournament, he moves on, he goes forward. A lot of golfers find it hard to go forward, they are kind of scared of winning, but he wants to win.”

There is a lot to be said for a positive mind-set. Eddie turned pro in 2011 and has had a few years of average results, and yet when he got himself in contention to win, he kept telling himself he was going to win.

With that result, Pepperell claimed his first victory in 129 starts and is now into the top-100 on the Official World Rankings at 92nd.

Golf Monthly spoke to Mick Doran who is a Bushnell ambassador