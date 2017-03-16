The Golden Bear beat his age by six strokes in an Ernie Els Autism fundraiser day

Jack Nicklaus Beats Age By Six Strokes

Beating your age is a dream that all golfers have. To go round an 18 hole golf course in less strokes than the number of years you’ve been on the planet is a tough thing to do.

Related: Watch Jack Nicklaus’s hole-in-one at Augusta

18-time major winner Jack Nicklaus did just that yesterday, and he didn’t just beat his age – he smashed it!

The 77-year-old was playing in the 9th Els for Autism Pro-Am at Old Palm Golf Club in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida where he shot a one-under-par 71, beating his age by six strokes.

Related: Jack Nicklaus wins the 1986 US Masters

Nicklaus wrote on his Instagram page: ‘Just when I was getting my handicap up there, I had to go and not only shoot just my second round under 80 since November, but better my age by six shots with a 71. But seriously, it was a great day for golf and for raising needed money for the incredible work that my friends Ernie and Liezl Els do to bring attention and support for the estimated 1 in 68 children in the U.S. with autism. I’m delighted I could join the big-hearted amateurs and pros in the 9th annual Els for Autism Pro-Am. I just don’t recall getting a trophy this big for any second-place finishes in my career!’

Related: 10 things that need to be on all golfers’ bucket lists