The legendary US golf commentator has a replica of the famous par-3 in his garden
Jim Nantz Has Replica Of Pebble Beach 7th In His Garden
We’ve seen some cool back garden golf holes but Jim Nantz has one to rival most.
Related: 15 mind-blowing back garden golf setups
The legendary US golf commentator has a replica of Pebble Beach’s famous par-3 7th hole tucked nicely into his back garden.
Although the house must have triple-glazed windows to cope with the odd shank here-and-there.
Related: Gareth Bale has TPC Sawgrass 17th in his back garden!
Watch as Nantz commentates on himself playing a 60° wedge into the hole for the Green Jacket in a tournament he was having with friends.
Make sure you follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram