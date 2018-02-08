The legendary US golf commentator has a replica of the famous par-3 in his garden

Jim Nantz Has Replica Of Pebble Beach 7th In His Garden

We’ve seen some cool back garden golf holes but Jim Nantz has one to rival most.

The legendary US golf commentator has a replica of Pebble Beach’s famous par-3 7th hole tucked nicely into his back garden.

Although the house must have triple-glazed windows to cope with the odd shank here-and-there.

Watch as Nantz commentates on himself playing a 60° wedge into the hole for the Green Jacket in a tournament he was having with friends.

