John Daly And Beef Take To Periscope For ‘Meat and Beef Show’

The flamboyant characters teamed up yesterday to answer fans' questions live on Periscope

John Daly and Andrew ‘Beef’ Johnston took to Twitter’s live-streaming Periscope platform yesterday to answer questions from fans – and needless to say it was entertaining!

Starting with their lowest rounds and moving onto subjects such as Tiger Woods and the Masters, the 30 minute Q&A made for a great watch.

Both men revealed that their lowest round in tournament was was ten under, by the way.

Daly also revealed he picked Danny Willett to win The Masters last year, and fancies Jason Day and Rory McIlroy this year. Beef is going for Rickie Fowler and Tommy Fleetwood.

As you can see there may or may not have been booze involved, and John Daly was even smoking a cigarette at what looked like the kitchen/dining room table.

The pair also settled issues such as who the longer hitter is and who is the better club-thrower – no prizes for guessing who won that won.

Watch the video below: