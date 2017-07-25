The Open champion was greeted by his family and friends on the tarmac in Dallas

Jordan Spieth’s Family Celebrations Begin…

After winning his third major at the Open, Jordan Spieth has wasted no time in his celebrations.

He initially celebrated with close friends Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas, where he was filmed drinking from the Claret Jug.

But that was just the start of it.

He landed in Dallas, Texas at 5am local time where he was greeted by his family and friends, and there looked to be a lot of champagne involved.

Oh, and we learnt that his caddie Michael Greller took the pin! Presumably from the 18th, or maybe the 13th – which turned out to be one of the craziest holes in major championship history.

Jordan’s mother Christine posted these photos on Instagram…

Here’s Jordan with his sister Ellie:

Champagne shower! Biggest fan! Claret Jug in good hands! #earlymorningwelcome #faithfamily #blessed A post shared by Christine Spieth (@mcspieth) on Jul 24, 2017 at 5:59pm PDT

The welcome party on the tarmac, featuring Michael Greller and the pin:

Welcome Home..Champion Golfer of the Year! #5amcelebration #slideformorepics #theopen #proudfamily #michaeltooktheflag A post shared by Christine Spieth (@mcspieth) on Jul 24, 2017 at 6:22am PDT

Proud parents:

Worth the 4:30am wakeup call to hold the Claret Jug! #theopen #championgolferoftheyear A post shared by Christine Spieth (@mcspieth) on Jul 24, 2017 at 6:02am PDT

Jordan’s brother posted this photo, congratulating his ‘broski’ on 3/4 legs of the grand slam:

5am wake up calls and champagne showers. Congrats to the broski on 3/4 legs! #boomtower #TOT A post shared by Steven Spieth (@sspieth3) on Jul 24, 2017 at 6:13am PDT

