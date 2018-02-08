It’s been five years since Spieth turned professional, here's a look at his rise to world-beater status. By Matt Cradock

Jordan Spieth’s Journey To World-Beater

Throughout his life Spieth has had to make many tough decisions but time after time he has proved his critics wrong and made a huge success of himself.

Here is a look back on Spieth’s short but incredible PGA Tour career so far.

Spieth had previous PGA Tour experience before he officially turned pro, appearing at the HP Byron Nelson Championship in 2010.

Having made the cut he was tied for 7th place after the third round, and finished the tournament in a tie for 16th.

In 2012, the Texan earned a spot in the US Open after Brandt Snedeker withdrew from the tournament. He would tie for 21st and would finish as the lowest amateur.

However, later on in the year he would fail to advance to the final stage of the PGA Tour Q School, from there he would turn professional midway through his Second Year at the University of Texas.

In 2013 the 19-year-old American was starting his journey with caddie Michael Greller who only a few weeks earlier had been teaching 11 and 12 year olds Maths and Science.

His first ever tournament as a Professional was the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines; he would miss the cut by two shots.

Speaking about the round he said: “It was my first pro round, and I knew it, and maybe that was what held me back that day, I’d played eight PGA Tour tournaments before as an amateur, but when you say that you’re a pro and you don’t have the ‘a’ next to your name, it’s a different feeling teeing off for the first time.”

The American had spent more than a week in San Diego but hadn’t gained any money for his time or efforts. However it had ignited his desire to earn his spot on Tour.

In his next start he would finish T22nd at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, earning $65,000.

After a strong showing it was onto a four-week stretch that would change his life forever.

The Web.com had its season opening event in Panama and Spieth finished a highly respectable T7. He followed it up with a T4 finish in Colombia.

Spieth however was left with a problem, he had earned a start in Chile and only needed $4,000 to get his Web.com Card but he also had an invitation to the PGA Tour’s Puerto Rico Open.

Spieth weighed up his options and due to the fact he wanted to honour his commitment to the Puerto Rico Open and also the fact he had a dozen friends and family coming to watch he decided to play.

“The blessing in disguise was that all those people had booked flights and I almost felt bad, so therefore I made my decision (to go to Puerto Rico),” Spieth said.

The decision paid off, as by the third round he was only four shots off the lead.

He would find himself tied for the lead with just five holes of the tournament left to play.

Although he played his last holes in even par and missed out on the victory by a shot he still received $308,000 for his T2 finish.

The next week at The Valspar Championship Spieth was stood on the 17th tee projected to finish $200 short of the money he would need for membership to the PGA Tour.

He would miss the green on the 17th with his approach but would hole the pitch for birdie; he would then par the 18th to finish 7th, winning $148,893 to secure his status on the PGA Tour.

