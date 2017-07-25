The 2017 Open Championship final round will be remembered for Spieth's incredible finish, as well as that 13th hole. These are his caddie Michael Greller's notes...

Jordan Spieth’s Open Final Round Notes

Jordan Spieth’s topsy-turvy final round will go down in history, as one of the best finishes in major championship history.

He played the final five holes in five under, after one of the craziest holes of golf we’ve ever seen.

He blocked his drive a good 50-60 yards right on the 13th and then had to take a line of sight drop back into the tour trucks before getting free relief onto the driving range.

Getting a precise yardage was nearly impossible, and as these notes show, the pair were guessing on their number.

Here are Spieth’s caddie Michael Greller’s notes from the round…

*Practice range shot: “No number (yardage). We guessed 240 yards.” – Michael Greller Caddie

Spieth hit his new Titleist 718 T-MB 3 iron from the range just short-right of the green and got up-and-down for his best bogey of the week.

He said it gave him momentum to finish in the way he did.

Golf Monthly columnist and BBC TV Presenter tweeted this from Birkdale…

Dan and his laser range finder worked it out to be 264 yards, and when you watch Spieth’s shot from the driving range again, it did come up around 15 yards shot.

Great workings Dan!

Spieth celebrates his 24th birthday this week and will then play the WGC Bridgestone Invitational at Firestone CC before the 99th PGA Championship at Quail Hollow, where he will be attempting to complete the career grand slam.

