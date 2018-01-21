Major winners Sergio Garcia and Louis Oosthuizen have joined forces in support of #KeepItGreen, a new campaign created by Sentosa Golf Club to tackle sustainability and participation growth
Both are important issues facing the sport, and the campaign, also supported by Asian Tour number one Gavin Green (pictured above), has received backing from The R&A and the Singapore Golf Association.
Watch the video, here:
Captured in an inspirational video shot during the SMBC Singapore Open, which Garcia went on to win, played over Sentosa’s World Top 100-ranked Serapong Course, the stars of the field also share their thoughts on the quality of the Serapong layout, recently voted the Asian Tour’s ‘Best Golf Course’.
#KeepItGreen is the opening activity in a massive year for Sentosa. As well as the SMBC Singapore Open contested over the famed Serapong Course, Sentosa’s New Tanjong Course will stage the Women’s Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in February, followed by the LPGA Tour’s HSBC Women’s Champions in March, as well as the Men’s Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in October.
The video also references Sentosa’s collaboration with 2017 Asia Tour Order of Merit winner Green whereby, for every green in regulation he hits during this week’s tournament, the club will donate a tee time to local youngsters.
Malaysian Green’s efforts will allow young golfers, who may not otherwise have had the chance, an opportunity to pick up the game and follow the footsteps of golfing superstars.
The video also draws on the thoughts of 2017 Masters champion, Sergio Garcia, who speaks of the inspirational role sport can play.
Garcia started his year in fine form by winning the event by five shots. The Spaniard played 27 holes without a bogey in the weather-hit tournament on Sunday, pulling clear of the field to finish on 14-under.
Search #KeepItGreen now to find out more.