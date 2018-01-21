Major winners Sergio Garcia and Louis Oosthuizen have joined forces in support of #KeepItGreen, a new campaign created by Sentosa Golf Club to tackle sustainability and participation growth

Major winners Sergio Garcia and Louis Oosthuizen have joined forces in support of #KeepItGreen, a campaign created by Sentosa Golf Club in order to tackle environmental sustainability and participation growth.

Both are important issues facing the sport, and the campaign, also supported by Asian Tour number one Gavin Green (pictured above), has received backing from The R&A and the Singapore Golf Association.

Watch the video, here:

Captured in an inspirational video shot during the SMBC Singapore Open, which Garcia went on to win, played over Sentosa’s World Top 100-ranked Serapong Course, the stars of the field also share their thoughts on the quality of the Serapong layout, recently voted the Asian Tour’s ‘Best Golf Course’.

#KeepItGreen is the opening activity in a massive year for Sentosa. As well as the SMBC Singapore Open contested over the famed Serapong Course, Sentosa’s New Tanjong Course will stage the Women’s Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in February, followed by the LPGA Tour’s HSBC Women’s Champions in March, as well as the Men’s Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in October.