One punter correctly picked three out of the four major winners this year and would have won £2m if Rickie Fowler won the Open!

Man Picks 3/4 Of 2017’s Major Winners, Loses Out On £2M

Whilst Justin Thomas will be feeling over the moon today, this bettor must be thinking, what if?

‘What if I backed Jordan Spieth to win the Open instead of Rickie Fowler?’

Well he didn’t, and this fourfold accumulator came agonisingly close to winning £2m from just £2.

@OfficialBakes correctly picked Sergio Garcia to win the Masters, Brooks Koepka to win the US Open and Justin Thomas to win the USPGA.

He tweeted Bet365 after both Garcia and Koepka had won…

Unfortunately for him, Rickie Fowler was not the 2017 Champion Golfer of the Year…If only he picked Jordan Spieth.

He tweeted Fowler asking for a game at Augusta…

He has also tweeted “I feel sick” as well as this GIF…

Here is the final betting slip…

