Stephen Kelly from Aberdeen bet £10 on a double of SSP Chawrasia and Adam Hadwin

Man Wins £44,000 From £10 Golf Bet

It looks like the GM Tipster has some stiff competition.

Stephen Kelly from Scotland raked in a massive £44,000 at the weekend after correctly picking both S.S.P Chawrasia to win the Indian Open and Adam Hadwin to win the Valspar Championship in a double.

With the huge time zone differences between New Delhi and Florida, Kelly had to wait all Sunday to find out whether Canadian Hadwin could seal the deal.

Hadwin began the final round of the Valspar Championship with a four stroke lead and managed to maintain it heading into the back nine.

However, three birdies from 2nd-place Patrick Cantlay and a costly double-bogey from Hadwin meant the pair were level with just two to play.

In the end, Cantlay bogeyed the 18th and Hadwin parred to win Stephen his £44k bet.

He told MailOnline: “It’s just about starting to sink in now. At the time it was just relief as I had been waiting for most of the day knowing that Chawrasia had won.

“At the start of the day I wasn’t too concerned, but after a few beers and watching the football I began to get nervous at the thought of missing out on that kind of money.

“And then Hadwin put the ball in the water – it made for a very nervous ending.

“I was delighted when he made it and I had all my friends and family phoning and texting. Nobody could believe it.”

Stephen regularly bets on golf and fancied S.S.P Chawrasia to win because oh his home-prowess and liked Hadwin because of a recent spell of top 25 finishes.

Stephen has also said he will save £38,000 to help him buy a house and will head to Stockholm this weekend to celebrate!