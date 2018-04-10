Here we take a look at his Patrick Reed's close-knit team – from his coach Josh Gregory to his wife Justine and caddie Kessler…

Meet Team Reed – Patrick Reed’s Caddie, Wife And Coach

Patrick Reed won his maiden major title at The Masters this weekend with a dominant display at Augusta.

The Texan held the 36 and 54-hole leads and never really looked in any danger of giving them away. In the end, he made four solid pars to close out victory by a stroke.

The 27-year-old clearly has a close-knit team. He’s never employed a professional caddie, his parents weren’t present after his victory and he wasn’t willing to open up about it.

Here we take a look at his team – from his coach Josh Gregory to his wife Justine and caddie Kessler…

Josh Gregory – Performance Coach

Josh Gregory took Reed to two national titles when he was at Augusta State University. The pair have been working with each other again for the last two and a half years.

Gregory was at Augusta working with Reed until Friday before flying back home to Texas.

“We put in so much work for this over the winter, playing in cold weather in Houston,” he told Dallas Sportsday.

“He was disappointed in his season last year other than finishing second at the PGA. But he put in the work.

He thinks Reed and Spieth have the two best short games in the world right now.

“It didn’t shock me that Jordan made a run at him. It might have shocked me that Jordan didn’t birdie 17 and 18, too. But I think those two might have the two best short games in the world right now.”

He also spoke about how Reed approached his putting at Augusta and how they’d been working on missing on the high side.

“You miss them on the low side at Augusta, and 2 feet turns in to 6 feet. His two-putts on 17 and 18 were terrific.”

Justine Reed – Wife

Reed met his wife Justine at Augusta State University and she then had a stint as his caddie for two years.

They married in 2012 when Reed was just 22 and his parents didn’t attend the wedding. He has been estranged from his parents Bill and Jeannette and sister Hannah since the wedding.

Justine once told the Washington Post about becoming a full-time caddie, “If you had told me with all the work I put into my nursing degree I’d be doing this, I wouldn’t have believed you. When I told my Dad, he was like, ‘You’re doing what?’”

Justine stopped caddying for her husband when she fell pregnant in 2014. She was on the bag as Reed came through Q-School to reach the Tour and then for his first two years on the PGA Tour.

They had their first and only PGA Tour victory at the Wyndham Championship in 2013.

Since then, he’s had Justine’s brother Kessler Karain on the bag. He was with Reed at Augusta this weekend.

The pair have two children. Their daughter Windsor-Wells was born in 2014 and their son Barrett Benjamin was born in December 2017.

She had already achieved two undergraduate degrees by the time Reed turned pro in 2011 and was a prolific swimmer and soccer player.

Justine had a seizure in the bath in 2014 and doctors say that Reed potentially saved her life.