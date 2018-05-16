Miguel Angel Jimenez is currently competing in his 36th consecutive year as a professional. Does he still love golf? You bet!



Miguel Angel Jimenez Q&A: On His Career, Love For Golf, Tiger Woods And More!

With a cigar in his left hand throughout, Miguel Angel Jimenez runs through his inimitable warm-up routine.

There is a 50-strong crowd watching as the veteran Spaniard loosens up ahead of a special clinic to mark the opening of his new short-game facility at Las Colinas Golf Club near Murcia in Spain.

Lunging this way and that, hoisting his feet up onto his bag and bending double, there is no doubt he is playing to the crowd.

An entertainer through and through, Jimenez is just about the only sportsman who can transform the mundanity of this process into a must-watch spectacle. A combination of ohhs, ahhs and claps follow his every move.

There is only one Miguel Angel Jimenez. Born in Malaga in 1964, he came from modest means and his first experience of golf was when he worked at the 1979 Spanish Open.

Despite never having picked up a club, he turned professional four years later.

Having established himself as a solid player in the ‘80s and ‘90s, Jimenez became a prolific winner in his 40s.

As players from his own generation were fading from the limelight, Jimenez stepped onto centre stage and loved it.

He won 14 events after turning 40, including the European Tour’s flagship event, the BMW PGA Championship, and played in four Ryder Cups.

Throughout his career, he has stood apart from the rest, approaching life on tour in his own way.

As golf courses got longer and the path to success became seemingly ever more reliant on power, Jimenez continued to show there was more than one way to skin a cat.

During the most successful phase of his career, he was a testament to the idea that golf is game that neatly balances the demands of the physical and mental, and that a good brain is just as important as a good swing.

Over the course of my own career, I have met and interviewed Jimenez a handful of times.

On each occasion he has been eager to underline his gratitude to the game. “I give myself to golf and golf has given me everything in return,” he said back in 2009.

Quotes like this aren’t in short supply. From my experience, his passion for the game is unmatched and when he talks about his love of golf, there is a determined, steely look in his eye. Of course, as soon as the camera comes out, the smile and showman return.

For our latest interview, it is the passion and determination I want to explore. Where does it come from and why is his outlook so unique among professional golfers? Here, he talks about his unusual path into the touring ranks, his respect for the game’s greatest players and his views on the evolution of the sport.

Miguel Angel Jimenez Q&A:

Tell us about how you got into the game of golf…

It was in 1979. I worked at the Spanish Open at Torrequebrada on the driving range, giving the golf balls out to the players and collecting them from the range. It was where everything started. It was the first time I had seen any of the players like Seve. So after that I started to play and what I liked about golf was that you really get to know yourself. The more you give to it, the more you get back.

Just four years later you played your first European Tour event – the Spanish Open in 1983. How did you reach that level so quickly?

I was caddying and playing from sunrise to sunset in the early days because that was what I needed to do to survive. We were poor people, we needed to eat, so I stopped school when I was 15 and started working as a caddie and collecting balls on the driving range. That was when I started to play and learn about golf too. I would watch the people play and then I started doing the same with my brother. I had to practise hard to become a professional in that time as well. It was everything to me so I spent all day practising things. When you are young, you have no fear, but my long game was probably the best part of my game.

Tell us about those early days on the European Tour…

I spent some time in the army and that finished in 1985. Then I wanted to focus on golf – to practise and play. I got my tour card in 1988 at La Manga and so 1989 was my first year on tour. It was very different to how it is now, that’s for sure! When I started there were no golf balls on the range or courtesy cars. You see all the improvements coming through the years, no?

What can you remember about the 1992 Belgian Open, your first win?

I played with Nick Faldo when he was pretty much at the top. It was very important for me to have that victory because I proved to myself that I could win. It was very nice because Seve was there too and my English, as you can imagine, was not so good. I asked him what I should say and he replied, “Whatever you say is good, it doesn’t matter. You are the winner, which means you are the boss today. Say whatever you want.” It was funny.