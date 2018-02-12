During the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am model Rohrbach hits Nick Faldo with a chip after barely missing Clint Eastwood

WATCH: Model Kelly Rohrbach Narrowly Misses Clint Eastwood, Hits Nick Faldo

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am brings together all kinds of people from different ways of life. Celebrities mix with golfing legends and the golf is played in good humour.

2018 was no exception with one group in particular providing a moment of hilarity.

Related: Tiger Woods What’s in the bag?

Kelly Rohrbach, best known as a model for Sports Illustrated, and her role in the 2017 movie Baywatch, was playing alongside Hollywood great, Clint Eastwood.

Rohrbach was chipping onto the green, whilst Eastwood and his caddie were lining up their next shot. It flew right towards them, and it hit Eastwood’s caddie, who just so happened to be Nick Faldo.

Related: Faldo makes Ace on Jim Nantz’ 7th hole Replica

It was all taken in good humour, but it could have been a medical emergency, considering Eastwood is at the ripe age of 87.

Instead Faldo appeared to cheer at his misfortune

The official PGA Tour event was won by Ted Potter Jr who shot a final round 69 to stave off the challenges of Jason Day and Dustin Johnson.

It was his second tour event victory, six years after his first at the Greenbrier Classic in 2012.

Don’t forget to follow Golf Monthly on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram