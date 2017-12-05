Two Golf Monthly regulars share their thoughts on golf's short holes...

Debate: Do We Need More Short Par 3s?

Jeremy Ellwood says…Yes

What a timely moment for this debate, with the USGA presenting this year’s Walker Cup competitors with the shortest par 3 ever used in a USGA championship.

They moved the tees on the 15th at Los Angeles Country Club up to a mere 78 yards – not even a full lob wedge for most playing. Reaction was mixed among the players – some really liked it, some were a little bemused. Perhaps more importantly, the fans loved it.

This may, in part, have been because they were able to stand around the green not fearing the arrival of a stray ball, as even top players are nowhere near as accurate with long clubs, especially those required on some of the ludicrous near-300-yarders we’ve been served up at times of late.

Several top pros, including Paul McGinley, have lamented the apparent passing of the short par 3 to me, and let’s be honest, on how many courses is a long par 3 ever promoted as the signature hole? I can’t think of any.

Which par 3 currently creates the biggest buzz on the European Tour? It’s the 16th at Himmerland for the Made In Denmark event, which was just 86 yards in round one this year. The atmosphere around that green is always electric.

Surely the proper test on a par 3 should be whether or not you can avoid all the trouble and hit the green, rather than whether or not you can actually reach the green and what club you might need for your second shot? I’m not advocating that all golf clubs should have a sub-100-yarder, but let’s have more par 3s that require a mid- or short-iron, and fewer that demand the removal of a headcover.

