The legendary English golfer hit a hole-in-one on a replica of the 7th hole at Pebble Beach.

WATCH: Nick Faldo Hits Ace On Jim Nantz’s Pebble Beach Replica

First things first, what a back garden set up!

Jim Nantz, the well known CBS commentator, has a replica of the 7th hole at Pebble Beach in his back garden, and as you’d expect, party guests always want to have a go.

It just so happens that legendary Ryder Cup golfer Nick Faldo was a member of this group.

Known for his competitiveness, Faldo was not one to be beaten as he proceeded to hit a hole-in-one.

Obviously we do not know how many attempts he had, but it is still epic nonetheless.

Watch the video:

Nantz’ replica obviously doesn’t have the crashing waves and the ocean in view, but it does have something equally as concerning, especially if you have a touch of the shanks; his house.

Both Nantz and Faldo were working at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in which Faldo caddied for actor Clint Eastwood.

Ted Potter Jr won the tournament after staving off the challenges of Jason Day and Dustin Johnson. A final round 69 (3-under-par) gave him enough breathing space to win his second PGA Tour event, six years after his first at the Greenbrier Classic in 2012.

